Why Rahul Gandhi Matters

Even the headline will invite derision — such is the power of propaganda.

It didn’t help that the Congress, with Rahul Gandhi at the helm, won a paltry 44 Lok Sabha seats in the general election of 2014. In 2019, it managed only 52 seats, still shy of the minimum 10 per cent strength in the lower house that would have qualified it as the leading party of the Opposition. Rahul took the blame for the party’s defeat and stepped down as party president.

Those sobering statistics are well known and were replayed even in the parting rant of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the latest in a series of Congress leaders who abandoned ship when career ambitions trumped any loyalty they might have had for the party or its ideological moorings.