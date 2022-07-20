Why SKM has decided to boycott MSP Committee, explain farm leaders Hannan Mollah and Rakesh Tikait

A day after the Modi government formed a committee on the Minimum Support Price, the umbrella body of over 40 farmers unions – Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a clarion call to boycott the committee arguing that its formation is just an eyewash.

Explaining the rationale behind the boycott, the SKM, in a statement, after a prolonged meeting on Tuesday, said, “Morcha unanimously decided that unless the government clarifies the jurisdiction and terms of reference of this committee, there is no point to nominate a representative of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to this committee”.

The All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah, who was part of the deliberation, refused to be part of any discussion on the MSP with the government, saying – the committee is nothing but a ‘tamasha’.

Explaining why the SKM has decided not to join the Committee, Mollah said the decision was taken collectively after talking to several farm leaders, big and small unions active in different parts of the country.

Former Lok Sabha MP, Mollah flagged issues which pushed the farm leaders to reject the committee, which by Delhi watchers is being seen as an attempt to reach out to the farming communities in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Telangana – where assembly elections are due this year and the next – by the Modi government.

It is important to note here that the decision to form the committee on MSP was followed by the nomination of West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, for the post of the country's Vice President as the NDA candidate. Dhankhar also comes from a farmer family from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.