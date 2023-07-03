Why the BJP is deifying Maharashtra's great women achievers

By the middle of 2023, the article caught enough eyeballs to cause widespread outrage. A police complaint was filed and OBC leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal and others demanded action against both IndicTales and HinduPost, another portal which had denigrated Savitribai. The chief minister was compelled to issue an order that the websites be taken down pending investigation.

Around the time these articles were spotted this year, Rohit Pawar, a great-nephew of Sharad Pawar, flagged the removal of the statues of Savitribai and Ahilyabai from Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi to make way for a portrait of V.D. Savarkar.

Bhujbal, who as minister had cleared the guesthouse construction and had spent two years in jail following allegations of financial irregularity before he was acquitted, wondered why this was deemed necessary.

Both the busts were on either side of a stairway and could not have obstructed the portrait of Savarkar.

The outrage did not come as a surprise. These were women who believed in human action rather than divine intervention.

While Savitribai and Fatima Sheikh are rightfully hailed as pioneers of women’s education in India, Ahilyabai, queen of Malwa and ruler of Indore was known as a social reformer of her time. Nehru, in The Discovery of India, described her reign as ‘almost legendary… a period during which perfect order and good government prevailed and the people prospered’.

She captained an army and encouraged women to believe that they were in no way second to men. She built dams and stepwells and roads lined with trees. As Kasbe says, “She was a visionary, not a goddess. She should be revered as such, not consecrated in a temple.”

Savitribai Phule, too, was no goddess, argues Pune lawyer Asim Sarode. She had to put up with considerable humiliation in her early days as India’s first woman teacher. Brahmins pelted her with stones, cow dung and mud on her way to school. She had to carry a spare sari in her bag so that she could change into clean clothes before engaging with students from deprived classes who were denied their right to education by upper castes.

Call her a revolutionary, Sarode says, or an enlightened one, but not a ‘sadhvi’ for God’s sake.