Why the BJP is nervous even in Gujarat

The Morbi tragedy has put the BJP somewhat on the backfoot. It was also embarrassed by social media coverage of the stage-managed photo-op featuring the Prime Minister, who is seen sitting in a hastily built cardboard classroom, next to a schoolboy, looking intently at a computer. This was meant to counter the Aam Aadmi Party’s promise to transform schools and school education in the state.

The BJP has never before been on the backfoot in Gujarat, but AAP’s outreach among the youth, especially in Saurashtra, on issues of education and health, has had that effect this time round. Also, if the BJP initially believed AAP would damage the Congress more, it has had second thoughts.

AAP, which is now losing some steam after making a splash, is expected to give the BJP a fight in the 55 urban constituencies, where it seems to have the support of the youth. The cities are also BJP strongholds and the party had bagged 48 of these seats in 2012 and 44 in 2017. The extent to which AAP makes a dent in these seats will no doubt have a bearing on the final tally. Arvind Kejriwal was also left redfaced when his much-trumpeted dinner visit to the house of an autorickshaw driver was called out as a choreographed show by the autorickshaw driver himself, who went on to declare himself a Modi fan.