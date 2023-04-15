Why the media needs ‘non-alignment’

There was always a certain Western bias in Indian media, and despite radical changes in the world order, the economic and political crisis in Euro-American countries and the rise of China, Indian media still tends to gravitate to the Western perspective. This shows in almost every global situation—the Russia–Ukraine conflict, the Middle East wars, the Israel–Palestine imbroglio, and so on.

The dominance of English and the status of the educated elite in society has a kind of hegemonic presence in most media houses. They either subscribe to American or British news and feature agencies or have regular contracts for republishing material from their newspapers and periodicals. Syndicated columns of American or English writers/journalists are a standard feature of the opinion pages of our newspapers.

Take the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict, for example. It’s clear that information and analyses flowing from Western media are shaping the perspectives in our domestic media. It’s really a surreptitious media war to influence our foreign policy.