Why unemployment is not a make-or-break issue in our politics

Another Budget has come and gone and for a couple of days we have seen and read what people have to say about the economy. Much of this is limited to two things. The first is the government’s taxing and spending and its deficits. And the second on what sops and subsidies have been given. This is of course what the budget is for and it is what is expected.

The curious thing is that the economy does not appear to be a relevant subject in India’s political debate. It is not a part of the electoral debate.

We can go a step further and say that a lack of economic performance and inability to deliver growth does not harm the ruling party. This is not a new phenomenon and we can observe that for decades we had low economic growth, what was called the ‘Hindu rate of growth’ under Nehru and Indira Gandhi, of about 3 per cent. Despite this they and their parties remained popular and remained in office.