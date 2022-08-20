Why we are indebted to Rajiv Gandhi (August 20, 1944- May 21, 1991)

Throughout his tenure, Rajiv Ji worked to make democracy inclusive. For this, he took the initiative to make a pact with the separatist forces and invited them to join the democratic process. For this, he rose above party politics. After the Mizo Treaty, he got the government of his own party to resign and go for fresh elections so that new groups could join the democratic process. That’s how the people of Mizoram came to adopt democracy.

Today, when we see the ruling dispensation at the Centre engaging in horse-trading to bring down elected governments, then we invariably remember Rajiv Ji. He knew very well that the younger generation happened to be anti-establishment. Many of his colleagues advised him against it, yet he wanted to give voting rights to the eighteen-year-old youth so that the comfortably placed elite class could be challenged… the status-quo could be challenged. He did not consider protest as rebellion. Neither did he deem voices against the ruling class as sedition.

Decisions should be taken by the class which gets affected by the decisions the most. Today the Centre is rejecting the concept of India being a union of states. The rights of the states are being taken away. States are even disintegrated without the consent of their legislature. Kashmir is an example.

Local bodies were to be developed into the third-tier of government by upholding the sovereignty of the Gram Sabhas, but those have been reduced to mere cosmetic existence. In tribal areas, all rights of Gram Sabhas are being snatched away. It is true that public representatives of local bodies need to exercise political power, but the training process has stopped.

Despite several odds, many panchayat sarpanch and members have changed ground reality through innovation. To take democracy deeper, it is necessary to make an association of Panchayat representatives. How can anyone accuse them of corruption? It is an irony that in order to manage defections, MLAs of a state are offered hospitality at a five-star hotel in a flood-hit state and then comes the announcement to end corruption from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Remember that the destruction of democracy with money is nothing but corruption.

It may be recalled that the legal provision against bribery was also made during the tenure of Rajiv Ji. On his birth anniversary on August 20, he will always be remembered as a champion of democratic inclusion, accountability and transparency.

(The writer is a former Member of the Lok Sabha. Translated from Hindi by Shrikant Asthana)