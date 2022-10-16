Will have no qualms in seeking Gandhi family's advice in party affairs: Kharge
The veteran Congress leader said that BJP indulges in smear campaign as it has nothing else to say
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he would have no qualms in taking advice from the Gandhi family in running the party affairs, in case he becomes its President, as they have put in efforts for the party's growth.
The veteran leader said that he is the "delegates' candidate" in this polls to the party's highest post, scheduled for October 17.
"They say such things as there is nothing else to tell. BJP indulges in such a campaign and others follow it. Sonia Gandhi has worked for 20 years in the organisation...Rahul Gandhi was also president...they have struggled for the party and put in efforts for its growth," Kharge responded when asked if, on becoming the AICC president, he would be the "remote control" of the Gandhi family.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that the generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family have contributed immensely for this country.
"Just because we (Congress) lost a few elections, saying such a thing (against Gandhis) is not right. They have done good for this country, their advice will benefit the party, so I will definitely seek their advice and support. There is no shame in it. They have worked for this party and taking their advice is my duty. If something benefits from your (media's) advice, I will take it as well," Kharge said.
"Further Sonia and Rahul Gandhi know every nook and corner of the country, who is where and who can do what for the party. What has to be done to have unity in the party, I need to learn and I will do it," he added.
The Rajya Sabha MP is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor in the party's presidential polls for which results will be declared on October 19.
