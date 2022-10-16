Will have no qualms in seeking Gandhi family's advice in party affairs: Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he would have no qualms in taking advice from the Gandhi family in running the party affairs, in case he becomes its President, as they have put in efforts for the party's growth.

The veteran leader said that he is the "delegates' candidate" in this polls to the party's highest post, scheduled for October 17.

"They say such things as there is nothing else to tell. BJP indulges in such a campaign and others follow it. Sonia Gandhi has worked for 20 years in the organisation...Rahul Gandhi was also president...they have struggled for the party and put in efforts for its growth," Kharge responded when asked if, on becoming the AICC president, he would be the "remote control" of the Gandhi family.