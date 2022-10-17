'Will have to be considered', SC notice on plea against HC order on 16-yr-old Muslim girl marriage

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea by National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) challenging a verdict by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in which the court allowed a 16-year-old Muslim girl to enter into a valid marriage under the Muslim Personal Law.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on his part, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul this is an important issue, and he is not against the protection granted. Mehta said, but can the court pass an order against the penal provisions?

The bench said this matter will have to be considered. The top court appointed senior advocate Rajshekar Rao as amicus curiae in the matter.