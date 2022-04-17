Will India still be in the company of North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan?

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom or USCIRF is an independent and bipartisan US federal government agency. It monitors the right to freedom of religion abroad and makes policy recommendations to the US President, Secretary of State, and US Congress. And then it tracks the implementation of these recommendations.

Independent means it is not part of the US federal government and bipartisan means that both the major parties, the Democrats and Republicans, have representation on the body.

In 2020, USCIRF put India on a short list of 13 nations which were ‘of particular concern’. The other nations are Pakistan, Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

India landed on the list, the USCIRF report said, because of discrimination against Muslims through law (it cited the CAA and NRC), restrictions on propagation and violence on the issue of cow slaughter and the lynchings. The USCIRF recommended that the US government ‘impose targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for severe violations of religious freedom by freezing those individuals’ assets and/or barring their entry into the United States under human rights-related financial and visa authorities’.

It may be remembered that after the 2002 pogrom in Gujarat, the state’s chief minister was put on a US visa ban list, and that was because of the USCIRF recommendation. The decision to put India on the list came with some dissent.

USCIRF commissioners Gary Bauer (a Republican) and Tenzin Dorjee (a Tibetan refugee) wrote that they were concerned by what was happening in India but the US should not sanction India but instead engage with it. The recommendation for sanctions was not taken up by the administration.