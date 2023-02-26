Will keep asking questions about Adani till the truth is out: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a strong attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Adani issue as he underlined that he and his party would keep asking questions in the national interest till the truth comes out.

Addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi reminded the audience that the battle for the country's freedom was against one company (the British East India Company) as it had usurped all the wealth and seaports of the country then.

The former Congress president exhorted the party to formulate a new plan to carry forward the message and spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he along with the entire country will participate in it.

He pointed out how major portions of his speech in the Lok Sabha were expunged when he asked the Prime Minister uncomfortable questions about the incredulous rise of the Adani Group within a few years, and flayed BJP leaders for coming out in support of the industrialist in Parliament.

"When we asked in Parliament what is the prime minister's relation with Adani, our entire speech was expunged. We will ask in Parliament thousands of times till the truth of Adaniji is out, we will not stop," he said amid applause.

"I want to tell Adani that his company is hurting the country and is snatching the entire infrastructure of country," Gandhi said.

"The battle for the country's freedom was against one company (the British East India Company) as it had taken away all wealth and ports etc.," he said.

"History is being repeated. This is against the country's interest, and if that happens the entire Congress party will stand against it," he said.

He also said that the party will continue to ask questions on the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani.

US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations against the Adani Group that include fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation through overseas shell companies.

The Adani Group has claimed that the allegations are baseless, however, it has not yet come clean on the entire controversy. Nor has the Group sued Hindenburg Research even after a month of the latter daring the Adanis to sue it in a US court.