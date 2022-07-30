Will Governor Koshyari get away with controversial remarks that undermine Marathi pride?

It’s been a month since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell and Eknath Shinde took over as CM, with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. They haven’t yet started governing Maharashtra in earnest as there is no ministry in place, keeping both BJP and Shinde camp Shiv Sena MLAs on tenterhooks.

Don’t know about Devendra Fadnavis, but how’s it that Eknath Shinde can’t take a step without the BJP central leadership giving its nod? The more he delays ministry formation, the more he will lose credibility.

To add insult to injury, Governor BS Koshyari has made a curious comment that Mumbai wouldn’t be the financial capital of India if the Gujaratis and the Marwaris took their businesses to Gujarat and Rajasthan respectively. Now, the Marathi manoos are fuming, ready to go to battle.

It cannot be that Koshyari is a child who doesn’t understand the power of words to stir up trouble. From what’s being heard and told in Mumbai and Pune, Shambajinagar, Nagpur and Thane, the Marathi manoos will not take Koshyari’s remarks lying down.