Will launch another protest if demands not fulfilled, warns SKM after meeting with Tomar

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmers' unions that led a one-year-long agitation against three farm laws that were repealed by the Center in 2021, has threatened to launch "a bigger movement" against the Modi government "if demands are not fulfilled."

SKM leader Darshan Pal, who along with leaders of various farmers' organizations met union agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar said, "There are several unresolved issues and these demand another 'Andolan'. We will convene another meeting on April 30 in Delhi. I ask all farmer unions to take out rallies in their respective states and hold panchayats in the run-up to the meeting."

"A 15-member SKM delegation met with union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Krishi Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a demand charter," said Pal.

The demand charter includes a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, compensation to families of farmers who died during the protest, pension, debt waiver, and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

"Through this Memorandum, the annadatas of the country wants to convey their angst and anxiety to the Union Government. We request you to remind the Union Government of its written promises and get the demands of the country’s farmers for complete debt relief, crop insurance, and farmer pension fulfilled, immediately. We request the Union Government, through you, to stop challenging the patience of the farmers. If the Government continues to renege on its promises and responsibility towards farmers, then farmers will be left with no option but to intensify the struggle," reads the demand charter.