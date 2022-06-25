Will Netflix's 'Archies' be the biggest thing to happen on the OTT in India?
One long shooting schedule of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies (the film is likely to get a Hindi/Urdu title as soon a suitable alternative is found) in Ooty, and the film according to the actors in it, has turned out to be the coolest Bollywood film in decades.
“The only film comparable with The Archies would be Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai. It is no coincidence that Zoya and Farhan are siblings. They think alike when it comes to making cinema about the young,” one of the actors in the film shared, adding that Zoya allowed the young new cast a whole lot of freedom on location.
“Every actor was allowed to have his or her say. On location in Ooty, there was a very democratic atmosphere. Everyone contributed to the scenes. There was no hard and fast rule about what should be said in a scene, and how. These are very young actors and they have strong ideas on what sounds right. If one of them was not comfortable with the words he or she was given to speak, the words were changed,” says the source.
Apparently, Zoya’s The Archies is not a faithful adaptation of the original Archies comics. “Zoya has taken just the core characters and put them in an environment that audiences the world over would connect with,” informs the source.
Netflix hopes to achieve a global blockbuster with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It is rumoured to be the most expensive film to be produced in India by Netflix.
Set in the 1960s, this musical drama is being directed by Zoya Akhtar and headlined by an exciting fresh ensemble. The film will feature Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles. The seven young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the centre of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixty's era.
