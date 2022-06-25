Will Netflix's 'Archies' be the biggest thing to happen on the OTT in India?

“Every actor was allowed to have his or her say. On location in Ooty, there was a very democratic atmosphere. Everyone contributed to the scenes. There was no hard and fast rule about what should be said in a scene, and how. These are very young actors and they have strong ideas on what sounds right. If one of them was not comfortable with the words he or she was given to speak, the words were changed,” says the source.

Apparently, Zoya’s The Archies is not a faithful adaptation of the original Archies comics. “Zoya has taken just the core characters and put them in an environment that audiences the world over would connect with,” informs the source.

Netflix hopes to achieve a global blockbuster with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It is rumoured to be the most expensive film to be produced in India by Netflix.