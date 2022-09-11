Will never surrender before rulers in Delhi, says Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar

Even as several Opposition leaders are under the scanner of central probe agencies, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said his party will never surrender before the "rulers in Delhi" and urged non-BJP parties to work together to keep the saffron party away from power.

Addressing the eighth national convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in New Delhi, Pawar slammed the Modi government over rising inflation, unemployment, its handling of the farmers' protests and "fanning hatred" against religious minorities in the country.

"We have to democratically challenge the present government, which is misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and money power. We have to be prepared for a fight," the 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member told party workers.

Opposition leaders cutting across party lines are under the scanner of central agencies. While the Modi government claims they are being investigated for alleged irregularities committed by them, the opposition has termed the actions political vendetta.

Pawar also stressed on the significance of the venue where the convention was held, that is, the Talkatora Indoor Stadium.

"It is at this very place that Bajirao Peshwa had camped with his army in 1737 and challenged the rulers of Delhi," he said.

The veteran leader also directed his party workers to strategise with like-minded parties and undertake joint programmes on issues affecting the common man and work towards keeping the BJP away from power.

The NCP national convention was also addressed by senior leaders PC Chacko, Chhagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe and Fouzia Khan, among others.

Pawar also stressed on nurturing young leadership by giving them primacy in the upcoming elections to the city corporations, zilla parishad and panchayat samitis across the country.