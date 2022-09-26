Will not take 'fake, divisive news' peddled by BJP leaders lying down: Congress

"The distortion was not an innocent one because it sought to falsely and maliciously suggest that former INC president Rahul Gandhi, who was on a yatra to unite Indians had demonstrated sympathy for individuals who supported Pakistan and approved their illegal sloganeering and was ultimately attempting to 'break India'," he said.



Thus, it is clear that this "malicious post" was designed to create a dangerously false impression in the minds of the viewers regarding the Congress leader's approach towards Pakistan and individuals involved in the illegal sloganeering in support of Pakistan; and to foment social tensions in the Bharat Jodo Yatra rallies led by Gandhi, Eden said.



He requested that an urgent and immediate FIR be registered by police under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.