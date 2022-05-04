Will PM Modi walk the talk on reform of criminal justice system in country?

Ours is a land of courage, wisdom, and sacrifice where there is no place for fear. Every citizen has a fundamental right to express his views without any fear in our country.

The illegal arrests and false prosecutions violate human rights of people badly. In our society, arrest is a stigma. Nobody wants to face it because it has an impact on human dignity and reputation in society.

The Supreme Court has rightly observed, in the Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre case, that a great ignominy, humiliation, and disgrace are attached to the person who is arrested in a case. Arrest leads to many serious consequences not only for the accused but for the entire family, friends, and relations and even for the community.

The court rightly states that most people do not make any distinction between arrest at a pre-conviction stage or post-conviction stage. Thus, the police and other law-enforcement agencies should exercise their power to arrest the people cautiously.

There are cases when accused persons get bail after spending ten or fifteen years in jail for offences like NDPS, UAPA, etc. Who will compensate them if they are convicted of such offences?

In the case of State of Kerala v. Raneef, (2011), the Supreme Court observed that bail applications should be decided expeditiously. “In deciding bail applications an important factor which should certainly be taken into consideration by the court is the delay in concluding trial. Often this takes several years, and if the accused is denied bail but is ultimately acquitted, who will restore so many years of his life spent in custody? Is Article 21 of the Constitution, which is the most basic of all the fundamental rights in our Constitution, not violated in such a case? Of course, this is not the only factor, but it is certainly one of the important factors in deciding whether to grant bail”, the apex court had observed.

Time and again, the Supreme Court has reiterated that bail is a rule and jail an exception and the courts need to decide the bail applications expeditiously. But the situation is quite different on the ground level. The courts of law, particularly the trial courts, hesitate to release accused persons on bail and bail applications remain pending for months and years despite the directions of the Supreme Court issued in many cases.