Will save people of Gujarat from deceit of BJP's 'double engine': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party will fulfil the promises it has made to the people of Gujarat and save them from the "deceit" of the BJP's "double engine".

"LPG cylinder in Rs 500, 10 lakh jobs to youth, farmers' loan waiver up to 3 lakh. We will fulfil the 'Congress Na 8 Vachan' we made to the people of Gujarat," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Will save you from the deceit of BJP's 'double engine', will celebrate 'festival of change' in the state," the former Congress chief said.