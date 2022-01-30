Will the Budget again tax the salaried class & consumers and let off the affluent lightly?

While many economists like Abhijit Banerjee are of the opinion that a wealth tax must make a comeback, India, unlike many other countries that have justified such a call citing the pandemic to be a once in a lifetime world war like situation etc. has not responded. Many feel that corporate tax cuts have not yielded the desired results and corporate India is sitting on a pile of cash while refinancing the banking sector will give the infrastructure sector a boost.

“I am just a little sceptical, because I don't know how a tax like that would look in India. Certain Nordic countries for instance have introduced a wealth tax, and included art, gold, but excluded cash. But then cash reliance on the economy itself is not particularly heavy.

Now that worked out fine for them. But will it for India, is the question, because there will be a natural shift towards cash in India,” Gupta says explaining the primary issues with designing such a tax for the country besides the administrative costs citing which the former finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced its abolition in 2015.

Gupta is of the opinion that what is more important for India with budget 2022, is to sort of bolster the existing framework. “I think this mindset that pre-tax revenue is a right and that everybody has the right to minimise their tax liability, and viewing tax as a penalty, as opposed to viewing it as a duty towards your nation.

Like let's say a high net worth individual or a corporation that did exceedingly well at a time where the rest of the country suffered significantly is a better way to look at this because it is far more long-term as far as voluntary compliance is concerned,” she explains.

The other administrative fault that experts in various think-tanks believe is that there could be merit in the government conducting a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis by way of bringing in laws on dealing with accumulated wealth without having to be dependent on capital transfer taxes alone.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by the Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy (CSIP), Ashoka University, and Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability (CBGA) says that the impact of incentives on donations has diminished as there are no taxes that have a relatively large impact on the wealthy. The study found charitable donations to be low and attributed this to the lack of wealth and inheritance tax despite India having 237 billionaires, adding 52 in 2021.