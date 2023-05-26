With China, Myanmar in mind, over 1K km long highway to be built to link Arunachal's east-west regions

While emphasising on quality and timely completion of all under progress road projects, Khandu urged the engineers, especially the Chief Engineers of all zones and divisions, to check the practice of compiling Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) with exuberant budget estimates.



He pointed out that most of the DPRs prepared by departmental engineers always tend to be on the higher side of the actual cost of the project.



He also called upon them to keep a check on any allegations or complaints of corruption involving their officers and insisted on 'zero tolerance' towards any kind of corrupt practices.