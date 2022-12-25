With live music, local cuisine, four-day winter festival starts in J-K's Poonch

From live music to kiosks serving indigenous cuisine, a four-day festival in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has become the gathering point of locals and tourists this winter.

The 'Frozen Fiesta', which started late Saturday night, has back-to-back performances by bands from across the country as well as several programmes to showcase the cultural richness of the region.

"The motto of this festival is to bring Poonch on the country's tourism map by highlighting its tourist destinations, culture, cuisine and local produce. The festival is a move to convey the change from 'terrorism to tourism'," social worker Iftikhar Ahmad said.

The event in Poonch--a district on the India-Pakistan border--has been organised by youngsters and villagers with the support of the army and the tourism department-Jammu, a first of its kind collaboration in the Union Territory.

Tourists have started arriving in Poonch for the festival, said an elated Ahmad, who is a lawyer by profession, adding that they can enjoy local dishes at stalls set up by villagers.