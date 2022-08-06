With Parliament nearly defunct, SC must act decisively in interest of nation and its people

It may be noted that when the court raised the issue in the latest GST case, it has been by way of gentle suggestion. It is high time that the issue of ‘shackles of policy’ is debated thoroughly so that the government does not use it as an excuse to run away from its responsibilities. The courts need to put this across to the government more forcefully.

Following policy is fine, but perhaps what matters more is whether the policy itself is problematic. There have been several occasions in the past when the Supreme Court adopted a proactive approach and pronounced the policy wrong, forcing the government to change. Many of the policies of the government have been found to be wanting and against the rights of people enshrined in the Constitution and somebody has to point out such deviation. There is no other institution more capable and mandated to perform this role.

Unfortunately, Parliament has ceased to perform in the way it was envisaged by those who drafted our Constitution, who wanted every action of the government to be scrutinised on its merit and then approved. With the nature of both houses of Parliament being what it is today, there is nothing much to be expected from them as genuine debates have become alien to the proceedings.

The government has been pushing its legislations through, riding roughshod over the opposition, using its brute strength or through questionable means without debate. We have seen how important issues such as the general price rise in the country have been brushed under the carpet, citing technicalities and procedures without a thought being spared for the vital need for these to be considered dispassionately.

In this context, it is imperative that the courts step in and function as a corrective force.

The government is antagonist towards an activist judiciary, but the Supreme Court, as the last resort for people to raise injustice, must not hesitate to act decisively when such action is in the interest of the nation and its people.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal