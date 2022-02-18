With younger Indians and children committing suicide, it is a new national crisis

Though a committee to draft a national suicide prevention policy was created in 2018, no national policy or strategy has yet been adopted even as younger people, children and students, are increasingly taking their own lives. There is no data on attempted suicides.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recently released its annual report on Accidental deaths and suicides in India. For the year 2020, the NCRB0 report recorded 153,052 deaths by suicide in India, a 10% increase from the 2019 figure of 1,39,123 deaths by suicide.

India lost approximately 419 individuals to suicide every day in 2020, a figure comparable to the official recorded deaths due to COVID19 for the same period. While this is significant in itself, researchers have repeatedly highlighted that such figures on deaths by suicide are in fact an underestimate.

Suicide is the leading cause of death among young people aged 15-39 years in India. Data from NCRB 2020 highlights that young people between 18 to 30 years accounted for 34% of all suicides in 2020, the highest across all age categories. This was followed by individuals between the ages of 30-45 who accounted for 31.4% of all suicides in India in 2020.