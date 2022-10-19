Woman abducted, gang raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad; 1 arrested

A woman from Delhi was abducted and gang raped by five men for two days in Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the accused has been arrested while questioning is underway for the four others.

The 38-year-old victim, a resident of Nand Nagri area of the national capital, is battling for her life in a hospital.

"On Tuesday, information was received regarding a woman lying on the road following which a police team rushed to the spot and she was taken to the hospital for the treatment," said Nipun Agarwal, SP, Ghaziabad city.

"The victim told the police that she came to Ghaziabad the previous day to attend her brother's birthday party. After the party when she was waiting to take an auto-rickshaw home, she was picked by five men who were known to her," he added.