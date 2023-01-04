Woman Army officer deployed at Kumar Post in Siachen Glacier for first time

Captain Shiva Chauhan from the Corps of Engineers has been posted at a frontline post in Siachen Glacier, in first such operational deployment of an woman Army officer at the world's highest battlefield.

The officer was posted at the Kumar post, located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen, on Monday for a three-month stint after she underwent rigorous training, Army officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes to Capt Chauhan and said he was happy to see more women joining the armed forces and take every challenge in stride.

"Excellent news! I am extremely happy to see more women joining the Armed Forces and take every challenge in stride. It is an encouraging sign. My best wishes to Capt Shiva Chauhan," he tweeted.

The Army said Capt Chouhan became the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield.

The Siachen glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

In the past, women officers have been posted to Siachen base camp which is at about 9,000 ft as part of their regular postings along with the unit.