Woman with national flag tattoo on face denied entry into Golden Temple

A video has gone viral showing a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employee stopping a woman tourist with the national flag tattoo painted on her face from entering the Golden Temple, also known as the Harmandir Sahib.

She claimed that she was denied entry over the tricolour row.

The sewadar, an SGPC employee, who denied her entry, was heard purportedly saying "This is Punjab, not India" when the woman said this was the Indian flag.

In the 40-second video clip, two people accompanying the woman were heard asking the guard "Is the Golden Temple not in India?" On being asked why the woman was not allowed to enter the holy shrine, he pointed out the flag painted on the woman's face.