Women army officers: Special Selection Board to consider promoting 246 women to higher ranks

Senior Advocate R. Balasubramanian, appearing on behalf of the Indian Army, responded to the petitioners by informing the SC that the 246 women officers will be “considered” for promotion on January 9, 2023. The Court directed the results of the SSB to be placed before it and listed the matter for further hearing on January 30, 2023.

“The petitioners’ grievance was that the board has not been convened. Now that is met. Whatever posts are given to male officers will be given to female officers as well. They will not be put to any disadvantage over the delay in holding the board,” said Balasubramanian. The army had justified the delay in convening the board for women PC officers citing a pending approval from the Centre for creating 150 additional posts.

Speaking to National Herald, a female officer serving the armed forces for several years reveals that job security and the issue of receiving permanent commission is one of the biggest challenges faced by women army officers.

“Most entries to the armed forces are of permanent nature meaning that, after 19 years of service a male officer is entitled to full pension with respect to the rank equivalent pay scale; however, it is not the same with women,” she says. “It is only the Nitisha judgement in 2021 that granted 15 per cent serving women officers a permanent commission after a review by the service selection board which assesses both the medical requirements and the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of the serving personnel. However, we are yet to see the judgement put into effect till this day,” she adds.

The officer mentions that prior to the Nitisha judgement, there were very few services within the Indian army that allowed women entries, such as the Signals, Army Service Corps (ASC) and the Electronics and Mechanical E-Ordnance. Women were however eligible for promotion in only two services: the Army Medical Corps (AMC) and the Military Nursing Service (MNS) – which do not include frontline combat and are particularly skewed toward women. Except for these two services, women were not permitted to sit for promotion-based exams and their “seniority” was based on the years served in the army.

Speaking about the general perception around female participation in the Indian army, an aspirant preparing to enter the forces tells National Herald: “In most cases, lady officers can’t take over command. The discrimination between male and female officers in the army presents itself as ‘natural’. However, there seems to be a new air – new CJI seems to be pro-women in combat, it remains to be seen if the divide between a male and female officers shrinks irrespective of their rank.”