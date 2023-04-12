Won't send my people to jail in India for violating laws: Musk on BBC docu ban

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday told the BBC that he would comply with the law of the land in India rather than send his people to jail as the country has "strict social media laws".



In a Twitter Spaces interview with the BBC, he was asked about the micro-blogging platform taking down links related to the BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"India has very strict social media laws. If it's a choice between complying with the laws or going to jail, I'd rather comply with laws than have any of my people go to jail," he said.



"We cannot go beyond the law of the country," the Twitter CEO stressed.