Won't tolerate insult to Dr Ambedkar: K'taka Minister Madhuswamy

In the wake of an objectionable play in a private deemed-to-be-university in the city recently, the Karnataka government on Wednesday said it will not tolerate any insult to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar.

During zero hour in the Karnataka Assembly, JD(S) legislator Dr K Annadani raised the issue of the play allegedly demeaning Dr Ambedkar.

"The government has taken action by arresting some people. Such an insult to Ambedkar is unacceptable. Remove the 'deemed university' status and withdraw all the facilities given to the educational institution," Annadani said and trooped to the well of the House.