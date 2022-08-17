Worked to build trust and credibility with audiences: Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has 22 big endorsements under his belt and has become a symbol of trust in India for brands to invest in due to his choice of films and how he intends to bring about positive changes in society with his conversation-starting entertaining cinema. He feels lucky that being a rank outsider in the Hindi film industry, he has found the films that have powered his soaring brand equity today.

Ayushmann said, “For someone who came to the Hindi film industry with no backing whatsoever, I consider myself lucky to have even built something called a ‘brand equity’! I guess I will have to credit the success of my films which have played a huge part in cementing the perception that I have today.“