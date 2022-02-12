Working class determined to keep up challenge to Modi govt’s pro-corporate, anti-poor policies

India seems to be heading toward turbulent industrial relations in 2022 with the working class planning more extensive and intensive agitations against Modi government’s economic and industrial policy in general and labour policies in particular on the one hand and the Centre moving toward implementing the four controversial labour codes on the other.

Greater solidarity among the trade unions is now visible with their continued effort in this regard, and a two days’ general strike on March 28 and 29 is on the cards.

What has been influencing the mind of the working class was visible in the general council meeting of AITUC held at Hyderabad from February 5 to 7, 2022. One can see in its document, which narrates the general sentiment prevailing among the workforce, a disturbing picture of the country, which is likely become even worse.

The nation has been witnessing Central Trade Unions’ resistance to the Modi govt’s policies which are seen to be anti-worker. The coal sector unions had gone on three days’ strike against commercial mining; defence sector federations organised a consistent campaign including strike; banks unions went on strike for three days and then for two days, insurance sector unions also organised strike, and so did the electricity federations. The steel sector also went on an agitation to save Vishakhapatnam steel plant from privatisation.

On the other side, construction unions, beedi workers, workers/ employees in hospitals, in municipalities and in Panchayati Raj institutions, domestic workers, hawkers and vendors, private transport workers, MGNREGA and other agricultural workers have been agitating for redressal of their grievances in various states despite restrictions due to COVID crises.