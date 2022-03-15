Working-class people resisting war around the world offer hope of an end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

As the Soldiers’ Mothers of St Petersburg put it, “Any war is destruction, blood, violence, innocent victims.”

Presidents and prime ministers will not save us from war. Putin sits pompously at his absurdly long table, looking like he is auditioning for the role of a Bond villain. Zelensky is hero-worshipped by Western commentators who disregard his actual policies and record of militarism. Boris Johnson is sighing with relief that the headlines are no longer about Downing Street lockdown parties.

Meanwhile, working-class people are resisting war in Russia, Ukraine and around the world. They, not politicians and generals, are the people who offer hope of an end to war.

Like millions of people, I watched with horror as Russian tanks entered Ukraine on February 24. I have no time for hypocritical ministers who condemn atrocities in Ukraine while providing weapons and military training to Saudi forces killing children in Yemen.

Recognising this is no reason to feel less concerned about people in Ukraine. It was difficult to feel anything other than fear and sadness on the day the invasion began.

At the Peace Pledge Union, we quickly published a statement condemning Putin’s aggression and pointing to the background of militaristic policies pursued by both Russia and NATO. It was not until that evening that I was uplifted by glimmers of hope. News came through of anti-war protests in Russia.

I was cautious, aware that US or Ukrainian authorities could exaggerate or even fabricate such stories. But soon, longstanding Russian peace groups, known for opposing NATO as well as Putin, were posting footage of thousands of people protesting in Moscow and St Petersburg.