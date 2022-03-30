Workplaces must allow employees freedom to work in hybrid mode

Meeting equity is one of the main issues presented by hybrid working, and when this barrier is overcome, hybrid will be enshrined in the future of work as a method that will empower businesses to re-think their wider footprint.

But even after two years of remote working, employees are still experiencing difficulties when joining hybrid meetings from an offsite location. Based on research, 28 percent of workers find it difficult to have their voices heard while some feel that meeting leaders cater too heavily to those in a physical meeting space when attending hybrid meetings.

Technology is a critical player when it comes to promoting greater inclusion and equality. However, CIOs and IT decision makers must, in the first instance, understand their employees’ needs and how they prefer to work. This way businesses can ensure their workforce has the correct tools and devices to maximise productivity wherever they choose to work.

Employers can’t expect workers to be at their best in the hybrid working era if they don’t establish or redesign their workspace to cater for different styles of working and different needs.

Not only has the pandemic changed the way we work, it has also given us an opportunity to reflect on how we would like to work and connect in meetings. For employees, ease of use is above all, particularly as many have to connect via video or audio calls with colleagues, partners or customers multiple times a day.

Thanks to their universal compatibility with most in-room systems, peripherals, and UC&C platforms, agnostic collaboration tools, such as ClickShare are also easy to integrate into most existing meeting room set-ups, offering a much more inclusive and familiar meeting experience for users.