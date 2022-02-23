World can ill-afford Russia-NATO war over Ukraine when pandemic continues to put health of millions at risk

The whole world has suffered due to the humanitarian crisis that came in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The threat is not yet completely over as we are still not certain about new variants of the rapidly mutating virus. Even though vaccination has given some respite, glaring inequity in vaccination in different countries hampers the fight against COVID-19.

We need immense resources to meet the challenge from not only the pandemic but also other diseases, both communicable and non-communicable which have been largely ignored during this period. Patients with diseases like tuberculosis, dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, diabetes, cancer, chronic kidney problems etc have suffered due to changed priorities. The effect has been seen more in developing countries which are already short of resources.

This is a time when the whole world should get together and put in all efforts to conserve resources for the healthcare of the people. But even before this crisis has ended, we are on the brink of another humanitarian disaster that could happen in case of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.