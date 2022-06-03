World Environment Day: Unique decor collection inspired from flora and fauna

The theme of the collection is 'Only One Earth,' which highlights the opportunities for shifting to more sustainable, environmentally friendly lifestyles. The emphasis is shifted to creating a more green and peaceful environment in which humans and animals can coexist happily.

“In keeping with the theme, we have launched a number of products that highlight the importance of saving trees and halting deforestation, also our product creation is done with the mindset of passing a message to our clients towards a happy environment.”, says Gunjan Gupta, creative director IAAH