World Environment Day: Unique decor collection inspired from flora and fauna
A sustainable range of décor items made by the artisans of Moradabad
It’s All About Home (IAAH) is a leading Indian interior décor brand that brings world-class désign sensibilities to the Indian upwardly mobile homes. Given the prevalence of environmental issues around the world IIAH contributes to the environment in its unique ways. They have launched a capsule collection, which is inspired from Flora and Fauna and includes Pandas, Bears, Sparrows, Wall Arts, Cushions and a few others.
The theme of the collection is 'Only One Earth,' which highlights the opportunities for shifting to more sustainable, environmentally friendly lifestyles. The emphasis is shifted to creating a more green and peaceful environment in which humans and animals can coexist happily.
“In keeping with the theme, we have launched a number of products that highlight the importance of saving trees and halting deforestation, also our product creation is done with the mindset of passing a message to our clients towards a happy environment.”, says Gunjan Gupta, creative director IAAH
IAAH also works with the rural women at SNEH, an NGO run by the family and they create décor collection using sustainable materials like jute and macramé. Every product in this collection is exclusively made by these craftswomen, with an eye for detailing and creativity and art in their hands, they didn’t just weave a piece of fabric but paved their way towards self-transformation!
