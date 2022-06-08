World’s perception of India stands sullied due to BJP, PM Modi; top leaders’ silence astonishing: Congress

You were able to silence some of us, not all, but, today, when the world is speaking, we see a worried government. We see a worried Prime Minister and the Prime Minister who chooses to immediately act when the world speaks, but silences the same voices within the country.

And what kind of action was this - they suspend two official spokespersons of their party and label them as ‘fringe’. How can the Prime Minister even afford to use these words? He has been through the same journey himself. I am pained, when I use these words for him, but we have not forgotten his own speeches, whether it was September, 2002 in Khairlanji; 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, when he said “Shamshan- Kabristan”; 2019 December, when he said – ‘we can recognize these people by their clothes’. We have not forgotten those speeches.

You not only come through the same journey, you still resort to the same language, the same tactics, the same stunts, when you go for elections, because the international community did not point out at the ‘Goli Maro’ comment of one of your leaders, today that leader is an important Minister in your cabinet.

Because the global community reacted to what Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal said, you chose to act against them, what is the message you are sending to the world and to your country? You will silence the voices of sanity within your country, and immediately act when foreign countries ask you to act. Because yesterday’s fringe is today’s mainstream, we have every reason to believe that today’s fringe will be tomorrow’s mainstream, so choose your words carefully.

The entire world has watched how we have done away with our constitutional responsibilities, with our institutions. Can you imagine, our embassies are distributing press releases by a political party – BJP. It has never happened before. Why should the embassies be distributing BJP’s press releases? What are friends of BJP, so-called friends of BJP doing abroad, apart from raising funds for the BJP? What are the various named, unnamed, non-State players abroad, which are protected by the umbrella of RSS, they should be doing this, not the embassies. Why is the Embassy becoming a mouthpiece of BJP, we want to know?

Enough of shaming our country, Mr Prime Minister, please make sure that all these snakes that you have nurtured are called back in their holes. That’s where they belong to, because now is the time when the snakes are out to bite you. It is in your good that you speak up.