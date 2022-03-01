Yati Narsinghanand booked by Maharashtra police for hate speech against former President Kalam

The Ahmednagar Police in Maharashtra has lodged an FIR against controversial and far-right radical Hindutva priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Mahant, of Ghaziabad based Dasna Devi Mandir Trust, for delivering inflammatory and communal speech against former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, and the muslim community.

The FIR under IPC sections 153 A, 153 B, 295 A and 505 was lodged at Topkhana Police Station after the district court issued an order directing the district police to register a case under section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). It is the first case against the Hindutva monk by Maharashtra Police.

Architect Arshid Shaikh, Bahirnath Wakale and Anand Lokhande had filed a petition in the district court on July 23, 2021, seeking a criminal case against the right-wing leader through Maharashtra’s acclaimed civil rights lawyer Advocate Asim Sarode.

Reacting to the development Advocate Sarode said “After the registration of the FIR, there are only three options before the accused. First being that Narsinghanand will have to approach the district court for bail, challenge the FIR in the high court or get arrested by Ahmednagar Police. ”

The petitioners in their statement released after the FIR registration said “Rabid communalist elements like Narsinghanand are attacking the unity of the nation and must be sent behind the bars. Hardcore terrorists like him give inhuman calls like genocide of muslims during the Dharma Sansad held recently. Such violent extremists must be arrested and sent into long term imprisonment to maintain peace and communal harmony in the society. We appreciate the strong step taken by Ahmednagar Police to book the enemy of the nation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” they added.