Yatras have changed India’s history; ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will change its future: Yogendra Yadav

The three primary objectives of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ are to understand and address the economic inequality in the country; bring communities closer while respecting their uniqueness, and awaken the masses against the “followers of the Britishers”, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said while participating in a ‘Twitter space’ hosted by Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav on Thursday night.

He also pointed out that it wasn’t the outcome of the yatra that was important, but the process behind it.

“It is a life-changing experience…We meet people of different colour, culture, religion and region every day to understand our country better…,” said Kanhaiya, one of the 117 Congress leaders marching from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Recalling the suffering of the migrant workers forced to walk for thousands of kilometers following the sudden lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, Kanhaiya told listeners, “Now, I can feel their pain…my feet have blisters...walking on foot without food, water and shelter…Those sitting in power don’t understand the pain of the poor, the farmers, the workers, but we do”.