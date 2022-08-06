Yogi Adityanath fails to tame the job mafia in Uttar Pradesh

Why does Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath look so helpless in reining in the ‘job mafia’ in the state? The ‘Maharaj’ who is said to have rid the state of mafias and dons appears all at sea when it comes to holding fair and transparent competitive tests to screen and recruit employees.

The pattern has been the same. Questions are leaked before or during the examinations, which are then cancelled. Police swing into action and arrest scores of people and charge them under the Gangster Act. The candidates, who had spent a tidy sum for appearing in the exam, return home and wait for the next date to be announced.

When question papers again got leaked last week for the screening exam held to recruit Accountants (Lekhpal) in the Revenue Department, even BJP MP Varun Gandhi tweeted his dismay at the state’s inability to curb the ‘job mafia’. How long would this mafia play with the future of the state’s youth, he asked, pointing out that during the past few years question paper leaks were reported at tests conducted for PET, UPTET, UPSSC, UPPCL and police recruitment.