Yogi’s tongue turns acerbic as election hots up in UP

But as soon as the elections were announced in Uttar Pradesh and notification was issued on January 8, the language of Yogi Adityanath changed. He became more caustic towards Muslims and we can find references to kabristan, mandir, and masjid in his almost every speech and media interaction.

Sample this:

January 8: During an interview with Doordarshan, he said this election will be between 80% vs 20% - a clear reference to 80 per cent Hindus and 20 per cent Muslims.

January 9: If Lord Krishna is coming to Akhilesh Yadav’s dream, then He must have told him that your game is finished.

January 15: Those people who have corruption in their DNA cannot fight for social justice.

January 17: Taking a jibe at the SP's first list of candidates, Yogi Adityanath said the SP has fielded criminals responsible for the Saharanpur riots and Kairana exodus.

January 17: Akhilesh Yadav is a Jinnah lover.

January 23: The SP government had built Haj House in Ghaziabad and our government built Kailash Mansarovar here.

January 24: They are the worshipers of Jinnah, we are the priests of Sardar Patel.

January 29: Addressing a meeting in Hapur Yogi Adityanath said: “The heat which is currently visible in Kairana and Muzaffarnagar will end soon. I can create a cool environment of Shimla even at the peak of heat of May-June.