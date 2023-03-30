Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas sends defamation notice to BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya
The notice was sent after Malviya tweeted a video of Srinivas, accusing him of making sexist remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani
Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas on Wednesday sent a legal notice to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya.
Malviya had tweeted a video of Srinivas, accusing him of making sexist remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani.
“This uncouth, sexist man is President of the Indian Youth Congress. Darling bana kar bedroom mein… This is the level of discourse, when referring to a woman minister, just because she defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. A frustrated Congress is hurtling down the path of irrelevance,” Malviya in a tweet on March 27 had said.
The tweet was shared with a video clip of BV Srinivas.
The alleged remarks were made by Srinivas at the Sankalp Satyagrah organised by the Congress at the Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP following a Surat court in a defamation case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After his remarks about Smriti Irani stirred up a controversy, Srinivas BV on Monday said that when the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, she used to talk about ‘mehangayi daayan’ and now when the price has reached Rs 1,100, that ‘daayan’ has now become a darling.
As this is what he had meant by the statement, he wished to know what was wrong in saying so.
Reacting to his Malviya's tweet accusing Srinivas of sexism, Srinivas inturn tweeted the legal notice sent to Malviya and said, “It’s high time to install anti-malware to fight against the World’s biggest Fake news factory and its chief.”
Advocate Mareesh Sahay in his legal notice, said that it is a well-known fact that the comments made by Amit Malviya on social media for abusing and tarnishing the image of BV Srinivas were based on wrong facts and with malicious intent.
"That the said statements made by you not only are of bad taste, and ill-willed but violate the provisions of Section 66E, 66A, 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Section 499, 34, 44, 120, 500 of IPC, 1860,” he added.
The legal notice added that Srinivas is a well-known politician and enjoys a considerable reputation owing to his work during the Covid pandemic.
“He is also known as the ‘Oxygen Man of India,” the notice further stated.
Malviya, through the legal notice, was also asked to publicly apologise to BV Srinivas over the tweet. The Youth Congress said it would otherwise make a legal move.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines