Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas sends defamation notice to BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya

“This uncouth, sexist man is President of the Indian Youth Congress. Darling bana kar bedroom mein… This is the level of discourse, when referring to a woman minister, just because she defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. A frustrated Congress is hurtling down the path of irrelevance,” Malviya in a tweet on March 27 had said.

The tweet was shared with a video clip of BV Srinivas.

The alleged remarks were made by Srinivas at the Sankalp Satyagrah organised by the Congress at the Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP following a Surat court in a defamation case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After his remarks about Smriti Irani stirred up a controversy, Srinivas BV on Monday said that when the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, she used to talk about ‘mehangayi daayan’ and now when the price has reached Rs 1,100, that ‘daayan’ has now become a darling.

As this is what he had meant by the statement, he wished to know what was wrong in saying so.

Reacting to his Malviya's tweet accusing Srinivas of sexism, Srinivas inturn tweeted the legal notice sent to Malviya and said, “It’s high time to install anti-malware to fight against the World’s biggest Fake news factory and its chief.”