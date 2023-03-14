YouTube journalist arrested for questioning Yogi's minister Gulab Devi on unfulfilled promises

Several people from the crowd appear to agree with teh Youtuber, that promises have not been fulfilled.

According to the media reports, an FIR was filed against Rana under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

“If someone is making false statements about the work they have done, shouldn’t you question it?” asked Rana after being atrrested. “I have not done anything wrong,” Rana said.