Zeeshan Malik's death in police custody: Fact finding team points at irregularities, torture

There were multiple injury marks on 19-year-old Zeeshan Malik’s body that were four to five days old, revealed a fact-finding report on the death of the teenager at Deen Dayal Upadhayay Hospital soon after he was brought from the Tihar Jail.

According to media reports, Malik was lodged in Tihar jail since November for allegedly stealing cigarette packets. A resident of JJ Colony, a slum cluster in East Guru Angad Nagar in Preet Vihar, Malik was taken into custody by Preet Vihar police for his alleged involvement in the theft. He used to work as a car mechanic near his home. Malik is survived by his father (45), mother (41), two brothers and three sisters. Two of Zeeshan’s siblings are handicapped.

An FIR was registered against Zeeshan on November 19, 2021, under Section 154 of the CrPC. A case was slapped on Malik under sections 457 (Trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment up to five years) and 380 (theft in dwelling, house with provision of imprisonment extending up to 7 years) of the IPC. The FIR was filed on the complaint made by one Anil Chaurasia, who makes a living by selling cigarettes, bottled water and snacks near to Malik’s residence.

The fact-finding team noted that Sections 457 and 380 were slapped on Malik for the ‘grand’ theft of stealing cigarette packets from a shop. Crimes committed under these sections are non-bailable.