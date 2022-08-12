Zombies don’t need freedom

Kant, the 18th century philosopher defined ‘enlightenment’ as coming out of ‘nonage’, which he saw as the inability to exercise independent thinking. In a celebrated essay he wrote in 1784, he invoked the Latin phrase ‘sapere aude’ (dare to know) as the guiding principle of the Age of Enlightenment. Acquiring a rational persona and taking moral responsibility for one’s actions sits at the core of the idea of ‘independence’. A political system can be seen to be valid only if it grants citizens the freedom to escape said ‘nonage’, albeit with ‘reasonable’ restrictions, the kind of enlightened restraints that ensure that nobody wilfully damages other people’s freedom. Reasonable restraints on citizen freedoms, even in the interests of the state, will never degenerate into the deliberate creation of a fear psychosis by a narcissistic ruler and a paranoid government.

How to ensure that freedom is not reduced to empty rhetoric or the privilege of a select few? Even beyond the political structure, the entire social environment must gear to ensure the freedom of the citizen of the least means—it has to be a holistic endeavour. It was with this understanding that the founders of our Constitution framed ‘liberty’ in the context of justice, equality and fraternity. Weakening any of these three pillars is bound to make liberty weak and wobbly.

This fourfold ideal—of justice, equality, fraternity and liberty—must work as a moral compass for any enlightened democratic government. An enlightened State will encourage empathy and critical thinking in society. It will neither provoke nor hurt popular sentiment, nor will it allow these sentiments to encumber a democratic social consciousness. It will allow people to follow and propagate their religious faith, but it will not discriminate among faiths or allow murder in the name of faith. An enlightened State will constantly promote social movement towards an expansion of citizen rights, and protect citizens against threats from ‘hurt sentiments’ of all hues.