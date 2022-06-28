Zubair’s arrest reaffirms that fact-checkers and journalists are endangered in Modi regime

At last, the Delhi Police has gone and done the unpardonable. The capital’s constabulary, which answers to the Union Home Ministry, summoned AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair from Bengaluru to Delhi and on Monday, June 27, took him into custody in what looked like a sleight of the ham-handed.

If it was a non-BJP government at the Centre, the Delhi Police wouldn’t have carried out such an outrage, but these are not the best of days for the secular ecosystem. In the eight years of Modi rule, whosoever stepped on the toes of the right-wing, especially the BJP, ran the risk of getting hauled over the coals.

Muhammad Zubair, with his unusual zeal for fact-checking, sifting alleged fiction from alleged fact, had made it his business to step on right-wing toes, fact-checking them and their “theories” with a vengeance rarely seen in this age of information, misinformation and disinformation; post-truth, fake news, lies and outright lies.

Zubair, it is said, can smell fraudsters and the farcical from a mile away, and if most of them were right-wing, it’s not his fault! At least that is why his over 600,000 followers on Twitter admire him for.

The Delhi Police have been after Zubair for months; ever since he started fact checking Hindutva hardliners, like the ones who held the Haridwar and Raigad “dharma sansads”, in which calls were given for the genocide of Muslims. And Muhammad Zubair called out such ‘dharmatmas’ with a regularity which got their goat.

A couple of months ago, one such charlatan complained to police in Uttar Pradesh and Zubair himself was fact-checked!