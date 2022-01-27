1 body found, 38 still missing after boat capsizes off Florida

The US Coast Guard has said that they had recovered the body of one of the people that were missing after a vessel capsized off the southeastern US state of Florida, while the search for the rest of the 38 people was underway.



"We did recover one deceased body who will be transferred to shore today in Fort Pierce, and we continue to search for other survivors," Jo-Ann Burdian, the Coast Guard's sector commander for Miami was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



She said the Coast Guard cutter crew and aircraft had been searching for survivors throughout the day on Tuesday and into the night, and had searched an area of roughly 7,500 nautical miles, or about the size of the state of New Jersey, adding that searching conditions on Wednesday "are very good."