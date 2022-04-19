1 in 3 SARS-CoV-2 patients may develop long Covid: Study

Researchers from the University of California - Los Angeles analysed 309 people with long Covid. They found fatigue and shortness of breath (31 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively) to be the most persistent symptoms in hospitalised persons, and loss of sense of smell (16 per cent) in outpatients.



The incidence and risk factors of Long Covid, and even how to define the syndrome, have remained unclear throughout the pandemic.



"This study illustrates the need to follow diverse patient populations longitudinally to understand the long Covid disease trajectory and evaluate how individual factors such as pre-existing co-morbidities, sociodemographic factors, vaccination status and virus variant type affect type and persistence of long Covid symptoms," said Dr Sun Yoo, health sciences assistant clinical professor at UCLA.



In March, University of Cambridge in the UK reported results of twin studies that showed seven in 10 long Covid patients experience concentration and memory problems several months after the initial onset of their disease, with many performing worse than their peers on cognitive tests.