1 in 4 women experience domestic violence before age 50: Lancet

Over one in four women (or 27 per cent) experience intimate partner violence before the age of 50, according to a worldwide analysis published in The Lancet.



The study, involving more than 2 million women from 161 countries, and led by researchers from McGill University and the World Health Organization (WHO), showed that one in seven women (or 13 per cent) experienced intimate partner violence.



The analysis also found high levels of violence against young women, estimating that 24 per cent of those between the ages of 15 to 19 experienced domestic violence in their lifetime.



While the numbers are alarming, the true scale of violence is likely even higher, said researchers from McGill University and the WHO, noting that the studies were based on self-reported experiences. Given the stigmatised nature of the issue, women can be hesitant to report their experiences, they explained.