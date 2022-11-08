1 in 6 people in England, Wales born abroad, mostly India: Census

India was found to be the most common country of birth for one in six, or nearly 10 million, people in England and Wales, according to a report released by the UK's Office for National Statistics.



The report, "International Migration, England and Wales: Census 2021", said that 16.8 per cent of residents were born abroad, up from 13.4 per cent a decade earlier.



The number of foreign-born residents increased by 2.5 million over the decade to 10 million.



India was the most common country of origin, accounting for 920,000 people, which is 1.5 per cent of the usual resident population, the 2021 census showed.