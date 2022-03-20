1 killed, 20 wounded in shooting at US car show A shooting outside a car show in the US state of Arkansas has killed at least one person and wounded 20 other, including children, local media reported







IANS Engagement: 0 A shooting outside a car show in the US state of Arkansas has killed at least one person and wounded 20 other, including children, local media reported. The number of kids hurt in the shooting on Saturday evening in the town of Dumas is not clear, according to Keith Finch, Dumas chief of police.

The car show, an annual community event, is held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, reports Xinhua news agency.

